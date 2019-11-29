Chris Jericho's podcast Talk is Jericho is more than just a wrestling podcast. He will also frequently interview those in the entertainment world or even political figures. An example of the latter is when he talked to Donald Trump Jr. about many topics including Russia, the 2020 election and his father, President Trump.

UPROXX caught up with Jericho where they asked him about that interview and if he took any of the feedback to heart.

"Absolutely not. My response to anyone who was offended by me having him on is just don't listen," stated Jericho. "It's the same thing when people get offended when I have flat-Earthers on or people who think they've been kidnapped by Bigfoot or something along those lines. It's not an insult to me if you don't like the topic I have. I have over 600 episodes; not every episode is going to be for everybody."

Jericho was also asked if the feedback he received will impact his decision to have any more polarizing guests on his podcast.

"I'm not a political pundit; I'm not a very political guy. But I figure if you're gonna do a political episode for the first time in 600 episodes, it might as well be with the son of the leader of the free world. It proves that my show is always what I say it is: It's not a wrestling show, it's an everything show. If you don't like the guy, it's fine, don't listen. We have two shows a week and I don't expect everyone to listen to every single episode that I have," said Jericho.

"I didn't know what to expect from Trump Jr.'s episode in the ratings, either. Was it going to tank? Was it going to be the biggest rating I'd ever had? It did a good rating — not a great rating, but a good rating. It shows people will listen to a political show from Chris Jericho, but it's not something the whole world is waiting to hear, and nor should they, because I'm not a political guy."

Some of the feedback Jericho received from his Trump Jr. interview questioned if he would then have guests affiliated with other political parties to even things out.

"Yeah, I was working on getting Andrew Yang on and then he dropped off the face of the earth, so maybe his people got mad I had Donald Trump Jr. on. I know Andrew's a big wrestling fan, so hopefully we can work it out. But like I said, I just like having interesting people on my show. Interesting people are interesting people, whether I know what they're talking about or not," said Jericho.

Earlier Jericho made a comparison between being people being mad about Trump Jr. to people mad about flat-Earthers or those who say they were kidnapped by Bigfoot. He was then asked if he was lumping all of those together or if he actually believed some of what Trump Jr. said.

"America is such a polarizing place right now because of who's in office. I'm not a political guy. I don't even really know what my opinion is," admitted Jericho. "To me, from a journalistic integrity standpoint of it, to have the son of the most powerful person in the free world was something I couldn't turn down. When I was talking to him, did I agree with everything he said? Of course not. Did I agree with some of what he said? Of course I did. Did we edit some stuff out that I didn't think was good or right? Yeah, I did.

"I still get lumped in sometimes with wrestling podcasts, and that kind of bothers me. This year, for the first time ever, I got nominated for an IHeartRadio podcast award in the pop-culture category. To me, that was like, yes, that's what I'm looking for. My competition in this business isn't Steve Austin or Jim Ross, who are great at what they do — my competition is Joe Rogan, Adam Corolla, Chris Hardwick. Those are the guys I want to be compared with. Those are the types of guests I want to get. This was a step in that direction."