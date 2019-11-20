On tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will take on Scorpio Sky for the AEW World Title in Chicago. Jericho initially said he was going to have a "Chris Jericho's Thanksgiving Thank You Celebration" next week, but Sky came to the ring and reminded Jericho that he pinned the champion last week, giving Jericho his first loss in AEW.

Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian helped bait Jericho into not only taking a match with Sky, but making it a title match, as well. A brawl then broke out between Inner Circle and SCU. Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, and Jurassic Express also came out to help make the save for SCU.

As noted, next week will also feature MJF vs. Adam Page, the winner receives an AEW Diamond Ring.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show.

