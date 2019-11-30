AEW has just announced Christopher Daniels vs. Pentagon Jr for this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

The show will be taking place at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL.

Below is the updated line-up for the December 4 episode:

* Christopher Daniels vs. Pentagon Jr

* Joey Janela vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks and Dustin Rhodes vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara

* Trent vs. Rey Fenix