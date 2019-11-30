AEW has just announced Christopher Daniels vs. Pentagon Jr for this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.
The show will be taking place at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL.
Below is the updated line-up for the December 4 episode:
* Christopher Daniels vs. Pentagon Jr
* The Young Bucks and Dustin Rhodes vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara
* Trent vs. Rey Fenix
Just signed for this Wednesday, Dec 4th's #AEWDyamite @PENTAELZEROM vs @facdaniels ..z get tix to join us LIVE in Champaign at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/TuWoc11bma— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 30, 2019