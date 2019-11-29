AEW has announced Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode.

The match announcement comes after Janela expressed some frustration ahead of this week's episode. You can read our report on his deleted tweet at this link.

Below is the updated line-up for next week's AEW Dynamite show from the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL:

* Joey Janela vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara

* Trent vs. Rey Fenix