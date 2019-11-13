- Above is the latest WWE Top 10, featuring shocking pregnancy announcements. The group featured Lana's announcement from this past Monday's RAW that she was pregnant, only to set a trap for Rusev to come out and then get beat up by Bobby Lashley.

- CM Punk is starring in the horror film, The Girl on the Third Floor, which will be on DVD and Blu-Ray on January 7, 2020. It is currently available for streaming. As noted, Punk will also be joining WWE Backstage, making his debut on last night's show. Below is a synopsis of The Girl on the Third Floor:

"For married man Don Koch (Philip 'CM Punk' Brooks), remodeling his new home gives him the chance to start anew while trying to overcome legal troubles and fidelity struggles. Once inside the fixer-upper, Don is helpless against the house's goo-dripping walls, sordid history and inner demons, the latter hideously exposing those of its new owner. Utilizing the expertise acquired from producing several critically acclaimed indie horror films, including STARRY EYES and WE ARE STILL HERE, Travis Stevens makes his directorial debut with a slick and wildly entertaining haunted house movie that's truly like no other."

- As noted, on last night's WWE Backstage it was announced The Miz (and Paige) had both re-signed, multi-year deals with WWE. On Twitter, Miz commented on continuing his 15 plus years with the company.

"BREAKING NEWS dropped by @ryansatin on @FS1 #WWEBackstage: I just signed a new multi year deal w/ @WWE. @WWE has been my home for 15 years & it'll continue to be for years to come. I promise to work harder than ever to continue to give you MUST SEE TV. IT WILL BE AWESOME!"