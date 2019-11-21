As previously reported, WWE NXT scored its first victory over AEW Dynamite this week since the Wednesday Night Wars began in early October.

NXT, which featured a host of RAW and SmackDown talent heading into the Survivor Series this weekend, drew 916,000 viewers on the USA Network, topping the 893,000 viewers garnered by AEW Dynamite on TNT by 2.6%.

Cody Rhodes commented on the seven week winning streak of AEW Dynamite beating NXT in total viewers coming to an end on Twitter. When a fan asked for his thoughts on NXT winning this week, Cody replied, "Take it on the chin, learn from it, get up off the mat and get to work. Excuses are for assholes."

While NXT won the night in total viewers, AEW Dynamite still managed to beat NXT in the 18-49 demo by 30%, garnering a 0.39 rating in the demo compared to the 0.30 scored by NXT. The gap was still closer than in recent memory, as AEW has often been more than doubling NXT's rating in the demo.

The good news for wrestling fans is that the combined viewership for Dynamite and NXT was 1.809 million viewers, up 6% from last week and the highest since the Wednesday Night Wars started on October 2nd.

You can check out Cody's tweet below: