AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has fans speculating on Twitter this week over a tweet he made that has since been deleted.

Cody tweeted the 'Welcome to Pettyville' GIF and wrote, "Sounds like I'll be going to court soon, time to go suit shopping"

There's no word yet on what Cody was referring to with the deleted tweet, but there's speculation on the tweet being related to the upcoming "Bash at the Beach" edition of AEW Dynamite that will be taped on the "Rock & Rager" cruise put on by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

WWE owned the "Bash at the Beach" name in the past but Cody was able to file for the trademark earlier this year. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan talked to us here at Wrestling Inc. earlier this week and commented on the trademark.

"Cody went on a trademark binge one night and he texted me, 'Conrad and I were up all night trademarking stuff.' One of the things that came out of it was Bash at the Beach. So, when he said that we thought of a way to use it… and the unique idea was to go to Miami in January," said Khan. "We'll be doing a two-part Bash at the Beach on Dynamite… that special will also include the matches from Chris Jericho's cruise that week."

On a related Cody note, below is fan video of Rhodes acknowledging a "Suck It Vince" sign in the crowd following last night's AEW Dynamite episode.

Cody got the chant going in the crowd and said, "I really cannot say anything. I think the sign says it all."