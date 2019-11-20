Bash at the Beach is back! Except this time it's under AEW instead of WCW and will take place in January 2020 in Miami. AEW President Tony Khan talked about how AEW was able to secure the Bash at the Beach trademark when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"Cody went on a trademark binge one night and he texted me, 'Conrad and I were up all night trademarking stuff.' One of the things that came out of it was Bash at the Beach. So, when he said that we thought of a way to use it… and the unique idea was to go to Miami in January," said Khan.

"We'll be doing a two-part Bash of the Beach on Dynamite… that special will also include the matches from Chris Jericho's cruise that week."

Khan says that AEW was able to get the trademark because the original Bash at the Beach one had lapsed. He then brought up the precedent of MLW landing the WarGames trademark before selling it back to WWE.

The most infamous Bash at the Beach was in 1996 in which Hulk Hogan turned heel and formed the NWO. That occurred in Daytona Beach and Khan talked about how historic a location that is for pro wrestling.

"Daytona Beach is a great market for us and I look forward to getting down there soon," Khan said while wondering if his office at the venue was the same one that Eric Bischoff used over 20 years ago.

Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling present AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night at 8/7c on TNT. Khan's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Khan discusses how AEW Bash At The Beach came together, CM Punk tagging him and Vince McMahon in a tweet, his early memories of Chris Jericho, the controversy around Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega's brutality, MJF's heel turn, checking AEW and NXT's viewership each week and more.

