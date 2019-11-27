- As noted, Cody Rhodes was blindsided by the new tag team, The Butcher and The Blade, after his win on tonight's AEW. The debuting tag team also featured Allie (now going as The Bunny). After the attack, Cody commented on Twitter, wondering who that was.

- The Dark Order had a new vignette on tonight's show featuring Evil Uno and Grayson talking to a group of people in an attempt to get them to join the Dark Order. AEW has gone a step further with the tag team, opening a JoinDarkOrder.com where fans can join up.

- Below, Jennifer Decker attempted to get an interview with The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy (dressed in a turkey suit) after the team defeated the Lucha Bros. The group didn't end up answering any of her questions and just entertained themselves during the segment. Next week, Trent will take on Fenix in singles action.