After Cody Rhodes won his match on tonight's AEW Dynamite a new team debuted for the promotion. The Butcher and The Blade came up from underneath the ring and took out Cody. Allie, now called "The Bunny," followed the duo afterwards to stand tall with them.

The Blade is also known as Pepper Parker (fka Impact Wrestling's Braxton Sutter) and is Allie's real-life husband. The Butcher is also known as Andy Williams.

