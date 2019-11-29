In the middle of a controversy surrounding the mental health of NXT broadcaster Mauro Ranallo, Corey Graves has not stopped tweeting. In a recent and timely tweet, Graves reflected on the 35 years he's been alive.

"In 35 years, this year was no doubt the toughest," Graves stated. "But, it taught me to THINK. I'm going to *uck up. I'm going to be wrong. I'm going to disappoint. I'm not perfect. I'm thankful for learning to embrace my flaws, and learn from them. I'm thankful for those who know me."

Graves is still getting judged by many in the wrestling world for the tweets he made about Mauro Ranallo's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" commentary, which led to Mauro deleting his Twitter account, missing Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, and missing this week's NXT TV episode. " target="_new">Graves reportedly made the tweets about Mauro as a way to play into the brand warfare element of the Survivor Series Weekend. Graves reportedly planned to bring the tweets up in a joking manner on Sunday when he was joined by Mauro on commentary.

Graves further elaborated on the subject and even apologized to Mauro on this week's After the Bell podcast.

"This past Saturday, during the 'Takeover: WarGames' event, I sent out a tweet. It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show," he said, while opening the show. "It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things, and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody undue stress, especially a co-worker. So, I apologize."

Mauro has since been on commentary at a Showtime Boxing event. Ranallo did not attend last Wednesday's NXT taping as scheduled, however it was noted that he will likely be back next week.