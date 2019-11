Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Before things got going Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole in a dark match that is scheduled to stream on next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Arn Anderson is the guest commentator for next week's AEW Dark.

We'll have the post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight.

