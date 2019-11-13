Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Before the show got going The Young Bucks defeated Strong Hearts (Lindaman and T-Hawk) in a dark match that is scheduled to stream on next Tuesday's AEW Dark. Dustin Rhodes is the special guest commentator for the match.

We'll have post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

Scoop 1 - Excalibur and Dustin Rhodes on commentary for the first Dark match. pic.twitter.com/iDh65SvolS — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) November 14, 2019