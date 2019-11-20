Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Before the show got started Trent defeated Pentagon Jr. in dark match that is scheduled to stream on next Tuesday's AEW Dark. Shawn Spears is the guest commentator.

After Dynamite finishes up: Big Swole vs. Shanna, also Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Jack Evans.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show.



