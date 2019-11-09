Dolph Ziggler revealed in a recent interview with Talk Sport's The Show-Off that he was going to leave WWE if they didn't change his match against Goldberg at SummerSlam.

WWE's original plan was to have Goldberg defeat Dolph Ziggler in just a few seconds. Dolph wasn't happy with the length and wanted two minutes, so he threatened to quit.



The SummerSlam match ended up being one minute long. Thanks to Daily Wrestling News for the transcription.

"Okay I'm here to do business and do special things," said Ziggler. "I try not to be the fan. I find out what the business is and I'm like 'Cool this is the moment.' And having that like 'You're the guy to do this.

"To set the record straight and give this guy this fantastic match. I'm like, 'Fantastic.' Then they go, 'it's gonna be bell spear' and I go 'Come on.' So I fought all day long, threatened to leave, threatened to leave. Do anything I can do — 'Give me two damn minutes!' And I got a minute, whatever, what are you gonna do?"

Below is Dolph Ziggler talking to Alex McCarthy about the SummerSlam match: