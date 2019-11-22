With Impact moving to AXS TV recently, many called Bound for Glory the beginning of a new chapter for the company. TNA / Impact has had many new chapters over the years but Eddie Edwards was asked if BFG felt different when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"It felt like a big show. It felt like the closing of a chapter and the opening of a new book. We knew a lot of eyes in pro wrestling would be on us and it was our chance to deliver as a company and roster. It's a PPV but also a taste of what Impact Wrestling can be. This is what you'll be able to see week after week on TV so that was the mentality going in," said Edwards.

"It was a refreshing state of mind for everybody as we know the direction we're headed, so let's just go there full steam ahead."

Impact has now had four shows air on AXS TV since the move from Pursuit Channel and Edwards talked about how the change has gone so far.

"For myself and for my close friends I've spoken to, we're very happy. AXS TV if fully behind us with promotion, graphics and production. From top to the bottom, we're all on the same page and moving in the same direction," stated Edwards. "I've been through a couple of changeovers where you don't know what the next step is gonna be. My job as a pro wrestler is to go out there and wrestle and hope for the best. We all know what our goal is and our goal is to make Impact the best it can be. I'm very confident in our ability to do that and it's a unique time, but it's a great time."

Edwards recently took part in an infidelity angle involving his wife Alisha and Ace Austin. These types of angles can often be quite awkward but Edwards spoke about how he and his wife handled it.

"It was different and something we hadn't tried. Anytime we get to work Impact on television, it's always cool because who says they get to do that with their spouse? We were very grateful to get to do that and in the end Kenny got to beat Ace Austin's ass," said Edwards.

There have been various infidelity angles in wrestling involving real-life couples that didn't end well for the real-life couple. Edwards said that it's not lost on them how they are fighting against the odds in regards to doing an angle like this but that they know the end result will be positive on their side.

"In the end it's gonna be wrapped up with a nice bow on it. We are husband and wife so we do have discussions and decide how we feel about it. Impact is very open to hearing our side of view and if there was anything we didn't feel comfortable with, then they would be happy to change and oblige us," revealed Edwards.

Shortly before Impact's move to AXS, Ken Shamrock returned to the promotion. He recently engaged in a feud with Joey Ryan, which included Shamrock taking Ryan's penis flip. Edwards talked about the return of The World's Most Dangerous Man.

"I think it's awesome. I was and still am a huge Ken Shamrock fan," said Edwards. "To see him a part of Impact is surreal to me. He's a guy I looked up to and still do. To see him putting the effort that he is right now – you can hear it in his voice and he's very into what's going on. He's doing what's best for Impact Wrestling. Sometimes you get guys who come in and they're just looking out for themselves, but that's not the case with Shamrock.

"The stuff with Joey got people talking and that is a success right there. We got people to tune in to see if Ken Shamrock will grab Joey Ryan's penis on TV. That's a good day right there."

He added that the best think about Impact is that they have a little bit for everybody from the Ryan-penis stuff to the X-Division to the Knockouts.

Edwards becomes Cowboy Colt McCoy when Impact Wrestling presents Throwback Throwdown on the November 26th episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. For more information please visit ImpactWrestling.com. Eddie's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of Thursday's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Eddie discusses his first drag show, working an infidelity angle with his wife Alisha and Ace Austin, Impact's move to AXS TV, what to expect from Impact's Throwback Throwdown, Impact's upcoming TNA show, Tessa Blanchard stepping up to the main event, Ken Shamrock's Impact return and more.

