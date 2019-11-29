Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw the return of two more Superstars - Alexa Bliss and Elias.

Bliss made her return to save Nikki Cross from a double team attack by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, right after Nikki's singles win over Rose. Bliss had been out of action with a minor shoulder injury since the October 6 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, where she and Cross dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to Asuka and Kairi Sane. Bliss reportedly was still not cleared to return as of the first week in November, but she was scheduled to be re-evaluated by WWE doctors during the month. Cross is scheduled to make her in-ring return at Sunday's WWE Starrcade live event special as she teams with Cross to face Rose and Deville, Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, plus Asuka and Sane in a Fatal 4 Way for The Kabuki Warriors' titles.

Elias made his return to TV during a backstage segment with Drake Maverick and Dana Brooke, appearing to sing a song after the married Maverick failed to get a mistletoe kiss from Brooke. Elias had been out of action with an ankle injury since the first week of September, and was originally expected back in the ring in late October or early November. There's no word yet on who he will be feuding with, but a feud with Maverick seems unlikely.

As noted earlier at this link, Sheamus also returned on this week's show in a backstage vignette.

Below are a few shots from tonight's Bliss and Elias returns at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama: