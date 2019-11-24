Entertainment reporter and AEW backstage interviewer Chris Van Vliet recently caught up with nZo, formerly known as WWE Superstar Enzo Amore. Among many other things, nZo talked about his departure from WWE in January 2018.

According to nZo, he could have handled his WWE departure differently; however, he indicated that he was angry and that is the reason showed up at Survivor Series last year.

"I mean, I was bitterly angry at the WWE to the point where I showed up to their Survivor Series pay-per-view and gave them the middle finger," nZo recalled. "Almost exactly one year ago. So basically, my philosophy for showing up to Survivor Series, A) was, 'I'm booking myself back into the [professional wrestling] business and it ain't here.' I bought a ticket, a $2,500 ticket. I broke zero laws. I broke zero laws. It's the funniest thing to me because I bought a $2,500 ticket, but you have to understand I'm booking myself into pro wrestling again, okay, which you saw me do at Madison Square Garden the same way I did it at Survivor Series, but I went over the barricade, right?

"So I paid that off, but it was my philosophy that may the bridges that you burn light the way. I ain't scared. I ain't scared of you. I ain't scared of being a part of your world. I ain't scared to step away from your world to become the best version of myself and I'm going to go out and get mine. But at the same time, I never said anything bad about anyone in the company. I still haven't. If you look at any 'shoot interview' or anything that I've ever done, I might tell you real stories, but I don't give away details that are talking badly about any one individual. I've never really talked badly about anyone on record."

nZo, who was forcibly removed from WWE Survivor Series, claimed that a WWE security guard said the former WWE Superstar had to talk to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and instead ran away before police got involved.

"I get pulled into the back by Lisa. Vince McMahon is brilliant. Well, you saw it," nZo said. "I got pulled into the back area. No, what happened was, Lisa… Vince is smart. He has a female security guard because what man's going to hit a woman? Do you know what I mean? But I didn't do anything wrong outside of standing on a chair and I was dying laughing because I knew there wasn't anything they could do about it. I'm dying on the inside, like, 'I just won! There's nothing you can do! There's nothing you can do about it!'"

nZo continued, "right when I get to the back, Lisa looks at me, and I know Lisa, and Lisa knows me. I looked at her and I had the most real moment with a woman I've had in a long time. I was looking at Lisa and she was holding my shirt and stretching it and I was like, 'Lisa, you know I'm a good guy!' She was like, [conflicted] and she let go of my shirt, bro! And the police were coming and I don't know why, but Lisa told me I needed to go see Vince. And I was like, 'Lisa, I don't work here! No I don't! I'm out!' And as the police came, I ran out a side door. And there was a fan standing there and he was like, 'holy s--t! Enzo Amore!' I was like, 'hey bro! What's up?' I took a picture with him. Tag me in it if you're out there."

