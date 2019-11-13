It's been a couple of weeks since Eric Bischoff was fired by WWE and there's been much speculation as to what his next move will be. Many think he would be a fit in AEW and Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman asked Bischoff if he has any interest in doing AEW commentary.

"I hate to be so coy, but never say never. But highly doubtful as it's been there done that," Bischoff said during a media scrum at Starrcast. "If I'm gonna engage in something, it's gotta be something that I really feel challenged by and excited about. That [AEW commentary] is like going back to the future and I'm not sure that would be a good fit for anybody."

Bischoff's last on-screen role in WWE was as the General Manager of Raw and he seems to make a great heel authority figure. He spoke about these figures in general in professional wrestling.

"I think the authority figure is still necessary. Look, I'm 64 years old and when I was a wrestling fan back in Detroit or Minneapolis as a young boy, you had your commissioner that would come in and make that final rule or one match," stated Bischoff. "So, the authority figure has been a really good part of the industry.

"But I think has been overdone to the point where it's challenging to come up with a way to do it that's effective and entertaining without the audience feeling been there, done that."

