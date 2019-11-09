AEW Full Gear gets started tonight at 7 pm ET with The Buy In pre-show, the main card starts at 8 pm ET.

Below is a first-look at the new stage at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Here's a better shot of the @AEWrestling #AEWFullGear production setup including the elevated ramp that goes all the way to the ring pic.twitter.com/7WL8q2job6 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 9, 2019

