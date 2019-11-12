Former ECW star Francine revealed on Twitter this week that she has been hospitalized due to unknown reasons.

"I'm back in the hospital," Francine stated. "Not sure what's wrong. Thank you for the well wishes. To those who had something snarky to say, I pray that you and your family stay healthy."

As previously reported, Francine recently underwent her third surgery. This time around it was for an abdominal reconstruction along with a hernia repair. The point of the surgery was to secure the stitches, which had come apart following her first two surgeries.

You can view Francine's tweets below. We here at Wrestling Inc. wish Francine a speedy recovery.

Good morning and Happy Tuesday to ya! Tying up loose ends before surgery tomorrow morning. Just waiting for my call time. I'd appreciate some prayers please! I'm so nervous! I want this nightmare to end already! This is my third surgery and hoping it's the last one. ?????? — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 5, 2019

For those who have asked, I'm having a abdominal reconstruction done along with a hernia repair. They are putting mesh in to hopefully secure the stitches this time so they don't come apart like they did after the last two surgeries. Should be two months recovery. ?????? — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 5, 2019