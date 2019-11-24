- As noted, last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event saw Pete Dunne win a Triple Threat over Killian Dain and Damian Priest to earn a title shot from NXT Champion Adam Cole at tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Above is post-show video of Dunne talking to Jon Quasto, who asks about Dunne being ready.

"This is the exact place that me and Tyler Bate put ourselves and NXT UK on the map," Dunne said. "And tonight I continued that legacy and I took out Damian Priest and Killian Dain. So you ask how prepared am I? I think the real question is, is Adam Cole going to be prepared after walking out of WarGames?"

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane debuted a new remixed theme song at Saturday's WWE live event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. You can hear that theme below. The match saw Charlotte Flair defeat Kairi Sane by submission.

Asuka & Kairi debuted a new tag theme at the live show tonight on #WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/rHrTqHrmqx — Laura (@laurawrestles1) November 24, 2019

- Several NXT and main roster Superstars were tweeting praise for the men's and women's WarGames matches at last night's NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event.

As seen below, Triple H and Johnny Gargano had some of the most re-tweeted comments on the first-ever women's WarGames bout, which was won by Captain Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae after partner Tegan Nox was destroyed by partner Dakota Kai, who was replacing Mia Yim after a pre-show injury angle.

Triple H wrote, "An absolutely incredible way to open up #NXTTakeOver: WarGames. Congratulations to Team @RheaRipley_WWE on winning the FIRST EVER Women's WarGames match. #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT History made on every level. #FTMF"

"Congratulations, ladies. You all just made history. #NXTTakeoverWarGames Proud is an understatement. PS: You can probably just call me Candice LeRae's Husband from now on. #CandiceTakeOver," Gargano added, giving special props to wife Candice LeRae.

