- Above is a new WWE Now video with McKenzie Mitchell looking at Lana's "pregnancy reveal" from Monday's RAW, and various social media reactions to the segment that has received a lot of negative feedback from fans online. As noted, Rusev and Bobby Lashley are scheduled to have their first big singles match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 15.

- WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox turns 25 years old today. Also, today would have been the 67th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday. We noted last week that The Hulkster revealed that he would be going under the knife for another back operation this week.

"They're going to fuse six levels together, so we'll see how I feel after that," Hogan told Sports Illustrated last week.

As seen below, Hogan took to Twitter today and revealed some of the hardware that was removed from his back.

He wrote, "That is the old hardware that came out of my back brother. HH"