According to PWInsider, Jeff Hardy is scheduled for a court appearance in Moore County Court in North Carolina this Thursday. He will be facing charges of Driving While Impaired.

As noted in October, Jeff Hardy was arrested in Moore County, North Carolina. Last summer Hardy was also arrested for public intoxication and impairment in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Hardy is currently out of action for WWE. He is recovering from knee surgery and will be out of action for 6-9 months.