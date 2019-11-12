As previously reported, ECW Original and current AEW trainer Jerry Lynn had to pull out of Starrcast IV over the weekend.

This evening Lynn gave an update on his health. He revealed on Twitter that he will be having surgery for a bulging disc. The surgery date is November 29.

Jerry Lynn tweeted, "Went over the MRI with the doctor today. Getting surgery for a bulging disc on Nov 29th. Good news is 3 to 4 week recovery!"

