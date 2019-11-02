ESPN College GameDay is in Memphis, Tennessee today to hype tonight's Memphis Tigers (#24) vs. SMU Mustangs (#15) game on ABC.

Jerry "The King" Lawler was today's guest picker and arrived to the show in his Batmobile, which you can check out in the videos below.

After working last night's SmackDown in Buffalo, New York, Pat McAfee was also in Memphis this morning for his College GameDay gig.

"Buffalo, New York with Friday Night SmackDown and now I get a chance to be among the incredible drunks of Memphis, Tennessee," McAfee joked.

.@jerrylawler knows how to arrive in style ???? pic.twitter.com/iqaAjaDp8p — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Corso really did that to the Memphis fans!



He's picking SMU to stay undefeated ??



(??@NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/JnEwFXyF83 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019