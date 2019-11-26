WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano posted earlier tonight about how Alex Shelley inspired his career.

In his tweet, Gargano wrote how Shelley's fingerprints are all over the style of Gargano's generation. He also posted a throwback photo with the former Impact star.

His full tweet was, "2006 to 2019. I can safely say that I wouldn't be the wrestler I am today if it wasn't for this guy... Alex Shelley's fingerprints are all over the style of my generation... He's inspired a large number guys you watch on TV every week. Great to see him at the @WWEPC last month!"

AEW star Chuck Taylor commented on the tribute post. He tweeted, "Yeah man you stole everything from him."

Below you can read Johnny Gargano and Chuck Taylor's tweets:

