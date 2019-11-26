As seen above, AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke with 101WKQX's Kevin Kellam in Chicago to promote Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode. You can also click here to download the audio from Soundcloud.

Moxley and Kenny Omega recently closed the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view with an Unsanctioned Lights Out match, which Moxley won. Moxley has a history with hardcore matches in CZW, but this was his most brutal match in several years, featuring barbed wire, mouse traps, and more. Moxley's wife, WWE on-air talent Renee Young, was actively tweeting about the match and seemed to be a bit nervous. Moxley was asked how the conversation with Renee went after the match.

"Over-dramatic," Moxley said. "Come on, like... it comes with the territory, you know what I mean? You sign the contract, we're together forever and I will love you forever, but you've got to understand that if you're one of my friends or loved ones, especially if you're my wife, you're going to deal with some moments where we things get a little cringey and weird, you know? I tend to fly close to the flame sometimes. Not just in wrestling, in general in life. I make... I'm a lot better now, than I was in my younger days, as far as making poor decisions. But yeah... I'm always going to be like, uhh... You're going to have those moments, you know? That's part of a marriage, you know? I could roll my bike down a mountain tomorrow and break my neck, you know what I mean? These things are constantly on the precipice of happening."

Moxley also discussed reactions that fans give today, and the reactions to the Lights Out match with Omega. He was asked if when setting up the matches, if there are parts where he knows he will get certain reactions from fans, or moments where he knows "this is working" with the crowd.

"I loved the whole thing," Moxley said of the match with Omega. "I had so much fun. I love the awkward tension in the air, I love those... you don't get the reactions very much anymore, you get a lot of, 'Oh, ah, ahhh...' But it's a whole different thing when it's, 'Oh no no no, no no no oooh.' That's so much more intense. That's... it's cool, man. Yeah, a totally different sauce. I knew there were going to be a lot of people that were going to be like, that's not their [cup of tea]. Some people are just grossed out... I've never been offended or had a problem with anything I've watched in wrestling. I've never went, 'Ooh I can't watch that.' And I've seen some gross stuff, I've seen some horrifying stuff, I've seen some stuff where I'm like, 'Oooh, God, even I'm grossed out by that but that's cool. I wish I would've thought of it.' So, if you don't have the stomach for that level of gratuity or whatever, then I'm not offended by it. We painted the painted we wanted to paint, exactly as we intended, but not everybody's going to want to have that painting hanging in their living room. It might make some people uncomfortable. I was thrilled with the whole thing."

Kellam also asked about some of the supporting characters that AEW has given a platform to, guys like Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt, and if he has seen anyone in AEW that you wouldn't see anywhere else. Moxley pointed to how Orange Cassidy gets a big pop from the crowds, comparing his reactions to WWE Hall of Famers The Road Warriors, and called it a great thing. He also talked about how WWE and other promotions have formulas & patterns they use, but made it clear he wasn't trying to throw any shade.

"Yeah and look at Orange Cassidy, he gets a Road Warriors pop every time he comes out," Moxley said. "And it's great. You see all this different stuff. There's no formula, anything that works. We give it a platform and give it a chance to work and get over, and all these different things that are kind of, various people's... some people really like high-flying lucha libre this & that, some people really get into fun comedy stuff like that, some people only want to see the hard-hitting people getting dropped on their head stuff. Everybody likes something a little different. Some people like the sports entertainment, you know, people on the mic going back & forth. And we have all of that on the show.

"It's unpredictable, it's... Dynamite is a very... apropos name because it's like a powder keg of anything could happen where as in WWE or other promotions maybe, like not trying to throw any shade or anything, but it can be very predictable because they have a formula. Show opens, guy comes out with a mic, talks. Other guys' music hits, comes out with a mic, talks. We've made the main event for tonight or whatever. There's just these patterns and formulas that you see, and subconsciously you know as a fan what's happening and you can predict stuff. We don't have any formulas or patterns yet. One week we open the show with Nick Jackson and Fenix, and you see this ridiculous match. One week we open with a promo, one week we open with who knows? Maybe we'll open with the World Title match tomorrow night. Maybe Chris Jericho says I'm the champion and I'm going on first. That could happen. I'm not saying that's happening, it could. You know, I think it's a great idea. I'm going to text somebody right now. Let's just open the show, man. World Title. We could do anything."