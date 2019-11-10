Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega in a vicious Unsanctioned Lights Out Match at last night's AEW Full Gear PPV (full results here).

The two wrestlers used a barbed wire bat and broom, mouse traps, shattered glass, an ice pick, and a giant barbed wire contraption that both men would go through, among other weapons. Near the end of the match, Moxley removed the ring apron and padding, putting Omega away with a paradigm shift on the exposed wood boards.

During the match, WWE Backstage host and Moxley's wife, Renee Young, reacted on Twitter to the brutal match.

In a series of tweets, Young wrote, "My husband is handsome. Also a bad MFer. Wtf. Hi. Yes. Hello. I hate this. Seriously wtf." Young then felt like it was time for Christmas movies after the match, "Anyways I hear Christmas movies are a great palette cleanser. (Help!)"

