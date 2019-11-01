As we've noted, WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles continued tweeting this week after he previously called out Triple H, Vince McMahon and the company over his first official t-shirt, which he said was racist. You can read our latest report on the Myles situation, his response to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and more by clicking here.

It was revealed this week, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Myles had "disappeared" from WWE in late September. There's no word yet on what happened, but he was on what has been labeled a medical leave for something that was not an injury.

Triple H reportedly made the creative decision to go all the way with Myles earlier this year, putting him over Cameron Grimes as the winner of the 2019 NXT Breakout tournament. This led to a title match with NXT Champion Adam Cole, which was taped on August 15 to air on September 4. The creative idea behind that match was for Myles to come close to winning a title match.

We noted earlier this week, via PWInsider, that Myles had not been seen training at the WWE Performance Center in the last few weeks. The Observer notes that Myles' match came on Saturday, September 21, and he has not been seen at the Performance Center since the leave. That September 21 live event in Melbourne, Florida saw Myles and Keith Lee team up to defeat The Outliers.

The nature of Myles' leave from the company is confidential and because of that, WWE can't comment on that aspect of the situation.

As noted before, Myles is once again pushing t-shirts on his Pro Wrestling Tees store, which was set up before he signed with WWE, when he was known on the indies as ACH. That ring name is based off his real-life initials (Albert Christian Hardie), but he has one t-shirt where it shows ACH standing for "Anxiety Can't Hold Me" and money from his PWT store is donated to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America. The description of his PWT store reads like this:

"Official Merchandise Store of the LAME foundation. Together we can help out others who battle mental health issues on a daily basis. All proceeds from this store will be sent to the ADAA foundation to help others get the help they deserve and bring awareness to this situation that a lot of these battle with slowly and quietly."

Myles is from Austin, Texas and one of his latest tweets indicated that he was back at home this week, not in Orlando for work with WWE.

There's no word yet on when Myles will return to the ring, or if he is still officially on that leave from the job, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.