WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles (the former ACH) took to Twitter today to announce that he is quitting WWE.

"As of today, I'd like to officially announce that I quit f--king WWE. I am no longer employed. I refused to work for racists. I f--king quit, f--k them. I hate that f--king company and everything they f--king stand for. All they ever did was hold our people back. I do this s--t for the culture. I don't need anyone's f--king permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don't ever call me by that slave name. Call me ACH and don't forget the 'Super', b---h. I quit, f--k you!," Myles said in the video, seen below.

This video comes after Myles previously called out the company for what he claimed was a racist t-shirt design. He would go on to state that WWE does not care about black people. Myles made a tweet on November 3 that said he will make sure his "voice and movement" will be heard if he didn't hear from WWE by the next day, which would have been November 4.

Myles, who was booked to win the first-ever NXT Breakout Tournament earlier this year, has changed his Twitter name back to Super ACH and has removed all WWE references. You can see his original Twitter video from today and what he calls his "PG version" below:

Here is a more PG version of my live announcement:



I QUIT! pic.twitter.com/pbvuOWWhGi — Super A.C.H (@GoGoMyles) November 13, 2019

Jim Aronson contributed to this article.