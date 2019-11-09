- Above is the cold open for AEW Full Gear, which will premiere at 1 pm ET today. Full Gear takes place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore and we will have full coverage beginning at 7 pm ET. Wrestling Inc. will also be in attendance for the show to cover any breaking news and post photos/videos to our Twitter account.

- As noted, Kenny Omega was nearly denied entry into Japan for his scheduled appearance at DDT Ultimate Party 2019. Since leaving NJPW, this has reportedly happened three times to Omega and there was an attempted to ban him from the country for ten years. Omega was able to make the show for his tag match with AEW World Women's Champion Riho. Yesterday on Twitter, Omega commented about his "wild" 2019, likely referencing this as one of his stories.

"One day I'm gonna have a lot of wild stories to tell about my 2019 that a lot of people won't want to believe. But the truth is actually way worse than what's been rumored and/or reported. Until then, one day until #AEWFullGear"

- Inner Circle's Jake Hager tweeted out, "I have an urgent announcement for tomorrow's PPV" and then then showed a video of himself simply combing back his hair. Hager himself is not officially booked for a PPV match, but his fellow stablemates AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will take on Cody while Santana and Ortiz face The Young Bucks.