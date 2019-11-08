As previously reported, Kenny Omega wrestled at DDT Ultimate Party 2019 last weekend in Tokyo, Japan.

Omega was apparently stopped from going into the country for the show, according to Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer noted that this is the third time that this has happened to him since he left New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year. Meltzer added that there was even an attempt to have Omega banned from going to the country for ten years.

Omega ultimately was able to get in, and he teamed up AEW Women's Champion Riho at the show to defeat Antonio Honda & Miyu Yamash-ta. Omega alluded to the travel issues after he landed, tweeting, "Somehow, I've made it. See you all soon."

The relationship between AEW and NJPW has been rocky. This past weekend, Omega's fellow AEW Executive Vice President, Nick Jackson, said that a partnership between AEW and NJPW has a "zero chance of happening."

Omega has made it clear in the past that he considers his time with NJPW to be over. During a panel at Starrcast this past August, Omega was asked if he would be appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 this coming January.

"[NJPW] got good guys and I've wrestled all of them, most of them, probably all of them," Omega said. "They are all great experiences, great matches. I got nothing left there, nothing left of that place."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

