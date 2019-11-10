Kenny Omega shared the news that doctors won't clear him for TV after his brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out Match with Jon Moxley at last night's AEW Full Gear PPV.

Moxley ended up winning the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.

Omega tweeted tonight, "I lost and doctors won't clear me for TV. The problem is that you left me alive and I'll be back. I win. #AEWFullGear #AEW"

Below is Omega's tweet: