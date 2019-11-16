- The above video is top moments from last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The moments include Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House," King Corbin making fun of Roman Reigns, and the NXT women's division and SmackDown women's division attacking each other.

- Mandy Rose announced that she has a new Mattel WWE Elite figure. Rose shared the news on Twitter.

- WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were at the WWE Performance Center this past week. Nash posted a photo with NXT Star Jordan Omogbehinon on Instagram and wrote, "Spent the past week at the WWE Performance center and things are looking up. Big [email protected] got The Outsiders crash course. He's incredibly agile and athletic and has me to block any thoughts of Oz 2. Amazing talent at NXT have really enjoyed every aspect of the week. Big fan of the guy running it think they call him Triple H. Reminds me of a Kliq WCW favorite Terra Ryzing."

Omogbehinon made his NXT debut in July. Omogbehinon is 7-foot-3.

