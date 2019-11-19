- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Boston, MA at the TD Garden.

- The official website for WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has announced that her WWE 24 documentary will premiere on Sunday, December 1 at around 8pm ET following the WWE Starrcade live event special. The doc will focus on Trish's journey to WWE SummerSlam 2019 for her farewell match with Charlotte Flair in Toronto. Cameras were also rolling during WrestleMania 35 weekend, according to her website. They noted that the following will be featured in Trish's WWE 24 special:

* Trish's media whirlwind leading up to SummerSlam

* At home with Trish's family

* Training in the ring

* A day at Stratusphere Headquarters

* New interviews with Trish as well as various WWE Superstars

- As noted earlier, Lana botched her lines during last night's RAW segment where she revealed her divorce papers for Rusev. You can read the backstage report on her promo by clicking here. As seen below, Lana took to Twitter to respond to Corey Graves poking fun at her botch.

Lana wrote, "I get so flustered with love from @fightbobby that I don't know what comes out of my mouth at times..... regardless of where we are at Bobby will protect me ! #Raw"

You can see the tweets from Graves and Lana below: