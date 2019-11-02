- In the video above, Lana showed her journey to go sky diving in Dubai. As noted, Lana appeared on stage with Bobby Lashley before his Team Flair vs. Team Hogan match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Lana was dressed from head-to-toe and didn't not accompany Lashley to the ring. Roman Reigns pinned Randy Orton to pick up the win for Team Hogan.

- Natalya defeated Lacey Evans in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel. Evans commented afterwards about changing the word, "If being a superstar is what it takes to change the world, motivate, and impact those who need it most...then hand me a mic and say action so I can make a difference."

If being a superstar is what it takes to change the world, motivate, and impact those who need it most... then hand me a mic and say action so I can make a difference. ???? ??

.#LikeALady #LimitlessLady #WeCanDoIt #Motivation #BreakTheCycle #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/G7xp4m1Lrq — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) November 2, 2019

- As noted, earlier this afternoon the remaining WWE Superstars who were stuck in Saudi Arabia landed safely in New York City. Natalya, Rusev, Zack Ryder, Andrade, Karl Anderson, No Way Jose, and Lince Dorado all commented on being back in the States. WWE has also confirmed their return.

Finally back in the USA got me like... pic.twitter.com/yajw3afU00 — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) November 2, 2019

Back home!! ?? — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) November 2, 2019

Well that's not true, I need a second pool, so..... — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) November 2, 2019

We made it! Back in the States ?? — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) November 2, 2019