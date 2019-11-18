- Above and below are WWE Total Divas preview clips for Tuesday with Sonya Deville getting fitted for a custom tuxedo to wear to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and Nikki Bella trying to convince Brie Bella to come out of retirement.

- The dark match before Friday's WWE NXT UK TV tapings in Hull, England saw Mark Andrews defeat Kassius Ohno. The dark match before Saturday's NXT UK TV tapings saw The Hunt defeat Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley in tag team action. For those who missed them, you can click here for Friday's spoilers and you can click here for Saturday's spoilers.

- Lana responded to a tweet from RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman this week and said he is everything she's ever wanted to be. Heyman posted a link to a July 30, 2018 RAW segment where his client, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, snapped on him. Heyman touted how the clip has 11 million views and counting.

Lana responded and wrote, "You are my inspiration & everything I ever wanted to be in life !"

You can see Lana's tweet below: