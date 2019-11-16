Yesterday, Lance Storm tweeted about closing his wrestling school, Storm Wrestling Academy and joining WWE in two weeks. As reported earlier this month, after Storm's wrestling school closes, he will be joining WWE as a producer.

He wrote, "2 weeks away from my biggest career/life change in the last 15 years. 14 days from now #SWA will be closed, 15 days from now I'll be heading back out on the road. There is good and bad to both but I'm actually quite excited about what lies ahead."

Rusev responded to Storm's tweet, "There is no bad in WWE."

Storm then made fun of the current affair angle that involves Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley.

His full tweet was, "Really? I've heard some guys there will try to sleep with your wife. That can't be good."

Lance Storm was in WWE from 2001 until 2005.

Below are Rusev's and Storm's tweets:

