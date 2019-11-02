In August, Lance Storm announced his Storm Wrestling Academy would be closing at the end of the year. Storm started SWA in 2005 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Some notable wrestlers that have come out of the school: Tyler Breeze, Tenille Dashwood, Peyton Royce, Oney Lorcan, Chelsea Green, and Taya Valkyrie.

Storm had noted in his SWA announcement that he wasn't done with wrestling and earlier today he announced his return to WWE as a Producer, once his school closes up.

"For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I'm really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again."

Storm wrestled for WWE from 2001 until 2005, winning the WWE Intercontinental Champion once, and the WWE/World Tag Team Championship on four occasions.

Back in March, he also did a trial run as a producer for Impact Wrestling.