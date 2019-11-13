On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Luchasaurus returned from a strained hamstring injury that he sustained in mid October. He reportedly suffered the injury just two hours before Dynamite was to hit the air and was pulled from the show to prevent further injury.

Jungleboy and Marko Stunt lost to Dark Order earlier tonight and continued to get beat up after the match. Luchasaurus came to the ring and made the save for his team.

