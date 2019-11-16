The main event for the WWE Supershow in Mexico City, Mexico has been changed, according to PWInsider
The main event is now Rey Mysterio challenging "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal title. The match will take place in a steel cage.
Wyatt's original opponent was The Miz.
Cain Velasquez will now team up with Humberto Carrillo to go against The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Mysterio was originally going to be Carrillo's partner.
WWE Supershow will be on November 30.
Below are WWE Espanol's updates:
10 DÍAS, 10 BATALLAS?? No te pierdas la majestuosa lucha por el Campeonato Universal entre @reymysterio vs. el Demonio @WWEBrayWyatt en la Jaula de Acero del SuperShow de #WWEMexico el 30 de noviembre. ¿Con quién vas a venir?— WWE Español (@wweespanol) November 16, 2019
EXCLUSIVA! @cainmma & @humberto_wwe enfrentarán a #TheOC en el SuperShow de #WWEMexico el 30 de noviembre??¿Quién ganará?— WWE Español (@wweespanol) November 17, 2019
