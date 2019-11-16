The main event for the WWE Supershow in Mexico City, Mexico has been changed, according to PWInsider

The main event is now Rey Mysterio challenging "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal title. The match will take place in a steel cage.

Wyatt's original opponent was The Miz.

Cain Velasquez will now team up with Humberto Carrillo to go against The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Mysterio was originally going to be Carrillo's partner.

WWE Supershow will be on November 30.

Below are WWE Espanol's updates: