During his Busted Open appearance, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry gave his thoughts on the feud between WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. The two will meet next Sunday at Survivor Series in Rosemont, Illinois for the title.

Henry believes that Bryan has enough respect from the fans and is a good enough storyteller that during the match he'll be able to get fans to boo Wyatt. Even though he's been a heel since his return, Wyatt has been receiving cheers from the fans. Henry thinks that will change at Survivor Series.

"Daniel Bryan can tell a story in that match and make Bray Wyatt a monster, rather than somebody that everybody is loving and respecting, because he's got enough history with the wrestling fans that they respect him," Henry said. "[Bryan's] gonna make them love him again, he started with the 'No, I can't do it. I don't want to go back.' And Miz referenced, he was like, 'Who are you? Are you the guy that everybody loves with the yes chants? Or are you the heel, the bad guy that everybody hated.'

"Daniel will tell that story, mid-match. In the beginning, I think it's going to be a lot of bells and whistles and they're gonna go at each other and make everybody in that arena go 'holy s---,' but then somewhere there's going to be a point where Daniel is not going to do the bad thing. ... By the middle of that match, the crowd will be booing Bray Wyatt, I can promise you."

You can listen to the full clip below.

