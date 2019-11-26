Back in September it was reported that Marty Scurll's Ring of Honor contract would end in November, but earlier today Scurll announced he will be wrestling at Final Battle on December 13 in Baltimore, Maryland.

In the video below, while sitting outside what looks like a Cracker Barrel (a favorite of AEW's The Elite), Scurll announced the opening PPV match would be himself and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita.

Scurll also passed on commenting about if his long-term future will involve Ring of Honor or not.

"It's come to my attention that there has been a lot of speculation about 'The Villain's' whereabouts right now, apparently, you guys know more about it than I do," Scurll said. "But, I don't want to comment on that."

Below is the updated PPV card:

* RUSH (c) vs. PCO (ROH World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Dragon Lee (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray (Street Fight)

* Matt Taven vs. Vincent

* Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita