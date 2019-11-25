As noted earlier at this link, Matt Hardy returned to action on tonight's WWE RAW from Chicago and lost a fairly quick match to Buddy Murphy. This was Matt's first RAW match in 2019, and his first match since the WWE Super ShowDown Battle Royal in June.

Matt took to Twitter after the loss and thanked fans for the support, noting that he is going through a "confusing period of life" these days.

"Thanks for all the love from around the world regarding my #RAW appearance tonight.. I AM GRATEFUL. I'm going through a tough, confusing period of life right now & I appreciate your support," Matt wrote, also sharing a link to the third episode of his 'Free The Delete" series on YouTube.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Matt, but he's still listed on the SmackDown roster as of this writing.

You can see Matt's full tweet below: