Evolve Wrestling has announced that Matt Sydal will be at Evolve 141 and Evolve 142 in December. His matches will be announced during tomorrow's episode of WWE NXT.

Sydal tweeted about the announcement, "Keep yer eyes open for this announcement."

He came back to Evolve Wrestling during Evolve 139 on November 9. During his match though, he had to leave abruptly because of numbness in his arm and fear of a neck injury. He was cleared the next day to wrestle at Evolve 140.

Matt Sydal wrestled in WWE as Evan Bourne. Sydal also wrestled in Impact Wrestling and ROH.

Below are Evolve Wrestling and Matt's tweets:

Matt Sydal, FKN Evan Bourne, is coming to #EVOLVE141 on Dec. 6th in Livonia, MI and #EVOLVE142 on Dec. 7th in Chicago!



We will announce his matches tomorrow during #WWENXT on USA. — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) November 27, 2019

??????. Keep yer eyes open for this announcement. https://t.co/BWVhnC1Ms7 — Matt Sydal (@findevan) November 27, 2019



