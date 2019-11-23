There was an injury angle on tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" Pre-show that saw Mia Yim suffer an injury after a backstage attack by a mystery attacker. Team Captain Rhea Ripley later talked Dakota Kai into replacing Yim.

Yim legitimately suffered a broken nose during her Ladder Match loss to Io Shirai last Wednesday, so that could be why she was pulled.

Below is the updated Takeover card for tonight:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Captain Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Final Partner TBA on Saturday

The Undisputed Era has earned the order of entry advantage.

WarGames

Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Captain Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

Team Baszler has earned the order of entry advantage.

#1 Contender's Triple Threat

Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

Winner challenges NXT Champion Adam Cole on Sunday night at Survivor Series.

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle

Pre-show

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza