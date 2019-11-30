AEW star MJF went on Twitter to announce that he will be making an important career announcement at noon tomorrow.
MJF tweeted, "I have a very important and serious announcement in regards to my wrestling career. It will be posted tomorrow at 12pm EST."
On the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF defeated Adam Page to win the AEW Diamond Ring.
