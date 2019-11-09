Chris Jericho retained the AEW World Championship against Cody after MJF (who was Cody's corner man) threw in the towel for Cody. Jericho had Cody in the liontamer and stomped away at his head when MJF decided the match needed to end.

After the match, MJF and Cody spoke in the ring and MJF kicked Cody between the legs, turning heel on his best friend. As MJF made his way up the ramp, a fan threw a drink on him.

