MJF and Adam Page were the last two participants in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The final four in the match were Jungleboy, Kip Sabian, MJF, and Page.
They will now face each other in a singles match next week with the winner receiving an AEW Diamond Ring.
After the show, MJF was asked about next week's match, but he had no comments. Page doesn't think that MJF is ready for his "cowboy s---."
Below are some clips from tonight's battle royal, along with MJF and Page's post-match comments:
